Experience Tampa Museum of Art in new way with unique classes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa staple is no longer just a place with paintings on the walls.

The Tampa Museum of Art has tons of classes and events breathing new life into the downtown Tampa spot. From yoga to silent disco, there’s plenty to experience at the museum beside the classic art.

There are even kid and adult art classes to get your creative juices flowing.

The Tampa Museum of Art is located next to Curtis Hixon Park in downtown Tampa.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Tampa Museum of Art.