Equestrian-themed circus ‘Cirque Ma’Ceo’ returns to Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cirque Ma’Ceo brings mesmerizing acrobatic feats, aerial dancing and exotic horses back to its hometown of Sarasota.

Owner Olissio Zoppe’s family roots in equestrian circus arts go back eight and nine generations.

The equestrian-themed Cirque du Soleil style circus has been around since the 1990s but the show is completely refreshed for the 2020 run.

Zoppe says the production captivates the extraordinary bond between horse and man.

One of the rarest equine breeds, called the “Ben Hur de Bernaville,” is a Boulonnais Draft Horse Stallion. There are only 500 left in the world.

The show returns at 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; 4 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 4 p.m. Sundays through Feb. 2 at the Ed Smith Stadium North Lot in Sarasota.

It costs $20 for children, $35 for adults and $50 for VIP.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Cirque Ma’Ceo.

