LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – The second annual Pasco County Beer and Burger Festival is scheduled to take over Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park this weekend.

“We bring out a bunch of local artisan burger chefs and the public comes out, they try all their burgers and then they vote for their favorite one,” Florida Penguin Productions Marketing Director Kevin Tucker said.

Dozens of food trucks and craft brewers are expected to take over the park and bring in thousands of people for a good cause.

Proceeds from the draft beer sales will benefit the Stano Foundation, a non-profit organization that sends care packages, letters and cards to military troops.

Live music will be provided by local bands like Whiskey Sonic, Providence Band and a Jason Aldean tribute band called Wide Open.

You can visit the Pasco County Beer and Burger Festival on Saturday at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park from noon to 6 p.m. Free beer samples are available from noon-3 p.m.

Adult admission is $15 and children under 18 are free. Tickets can be found through Eventbrite.