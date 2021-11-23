Enchant Christmas opening with new daylight hours this week in St. Pete

ST. PETE, Fla. (WFLA)- Tropicana Field has been undergoing a whimsical winter transformation that is expected to draw in hundreds of thousands of visitors starting this week.

Enchant Christmas will return with its twinkling light maze and ice skating trail experiences on Friday.

The Mischievous Elf is Enchant’s latest Christmas adventure where visitors are put on a quest to find eight gifts taken from Santa’s workshop by a mysterious elf.

“People can use the little scratch-off cards to find all of the toys that Eddie has lost and help Santa solve the problem,” General Manager Nancy Hutson said.

Guests will be able to glide across the ice, bust a move on the interactive dance floor, shop at the market and even get an opportunity to meet Santa.

New this year is the installation of a large black-out curtain to cover the inside ceiling of Tropicana Field.

“We have this beautiful starry night sky that we’ve installed this year so we’re open many days at 11 a.m.,” Hutson said.

Enchant Christmas: Mischievous Elf opens on Friday, Nov. 26 and runs through Jan. 2. Ticket information can be found on their website.