Eat your way through Tampa Bay’s favorite restaurants at Savor St. Pete festival

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Savor St. Pete brings a two-day food, wine and craft beer festival to the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg for the first time.

The festival is putting a new twist on the original “Clearwater Beach Uncorked”.

Savor St. Pete will showcase Tampa Bay’s celebrated chefs, acclaimed restaurants, popular breweries and an outstanding selection of wines.

Now entering its eighth year as Central Florida’s hippest food event, this year’s festival theme is “Arts. Eats. Beats.”

Check out Savor St. Pete this weekend on Nov. 2 and 3 at the North Straub Park in downtown St. Petersburg.

CLICK HERE to learn more or get tickets.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss