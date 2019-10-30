Eat your way through Tampa Bay’s favorite restaurants at Savor St. Pete festival

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Savor St. Pete brings a two-day food, wine and craft beer festival to the waterfront in downtown St. Petersburg for the first time.
The festival is putting a new twist on the original “Clearwater Beach Uncorked”.
Savor St. Pete will showcase Tampa Bay’s celebrated chefs, acclaimed restaurants, popular breweries and an outstanding selection of wines.
Now entering its eighth year as Central Florida’s hippest food event, this year’s festival theme is “Arts. Eats. Beats.”
Check out Savor St. Pete this weekend on Nov. 2 and 3 at the North Straub Park in downtown St. Petersburg.
