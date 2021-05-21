Downtown Tampa celebrates National Bike Month with ‘Bike to Work Ride and Rally’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Downtown Partnership and the City of Tampa celebrated National Bike to Work Day by hosting the “Bike to Work Ride and Rally” on Friday.

Bikers met at bicycle-friendly businesses located throughout the city and traveled to The Square at Lykes Gaslight Park for the rally.

“Everything was within a five-mile easy ride. We’re trying to pair novice cyclists with experienced ones so they can kind of tell them the rules of the road. They can show them some really good safe routes to get into downtown,” said Tampa Downtown Partnership Transportation and Planning Director Karen Kress.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and several other community leaders spoke to residents after biking over to the park.

According to Tampa Downtown Partnership, Tampa was recently named the number one city for bicycle-friendly businesses in the country.

“People I think they just need to give cycling a try, maybe not jump in your car for every single trip. Especially when you know the good safe routes you can use,” Kress said.

If you are interested in attending a biking event this weekend, the non-profit organization Onbikes is hosting BIKESTOCK, a Woodstock-themed charity event, on Bayshore Boulevard. More details can be found on their website.

