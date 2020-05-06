‘Don Me Now’ boutique & champagne bar to reopen in phases

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Businesses are excited to get shoppers back into stores but it’s going to take some time.

One swanky boutique in the Channelside District is rolling out new ways to shop.

Don Me Now is a contemporary woman’s boutique with a champagne bar for the ultimate shopping experience.

But the local store isn’t ready to just swing open their doors.

The husband and wife dynamic duo are both getting tested for the coronavirus to keep shoppers safe.

The couple-run shop is also opening in phases, by appointment only to start.

During this tough time the boutique launched a delivery service to keep them on their feet.

The store owner, Danielle Evans, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the key was focusing on others during the coronavirus outbreak.



Evans said she was able to donate to multiple charities during this time and the community’s support has meant the world.

Don me now is ready to deliver your orders and soon you can pop in by appointment.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Don Me Now.