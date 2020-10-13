DK Farm Festival brings fall fun to Largo

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Fall is here, and a farm festival is taking over the heart of Largo for some seasonal fun.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to DK Farms.

The Farm Festival brings pumpkins of all sizes to Largo for the perfect fall outing.

You can get a hands on experience feeding farm animals like goats and pigs.

There is a hay ride, laser tag and plenty of fun activities for the whole family.

The DK Farm Festival will bring seasonal fun to Tampa Bay the last three weekends of October.

You can learn more about the DK Farm Festival on its Facebook page.

