Discover your inner ninja at LEGOLAND NINJAGO Days

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Become the ninja with your favorite heroes and villains from the world of NINJAGO at LEGOLAND.

NINJAGO Days returns to the theme park with ninja-themed activities, new LEGO character meet-and-greets and kid-friendly treats.

Strike a ninja pose with characters Kai, Nya, Llyod, Master Wu and for the first time ever, Zane and P.I.X.A.L.

Achieve a state of zen or show off your wacky ninja moves during the “ninjoga” sessions the yoga class just for kids.

Watch real-life ninjas demonstrate abilities in mastering the elements of Spinjitzu in the new show, Elemental Masters.

Of course, you’ll need to fuel up at the all-new Ninja Kitchen food truck with spring rolls, pork bao buns and sweet Asian chicken wings.

As always, there are tons of rides to enjoy with the whole family.

The event runs Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 1 to 2 and Feb. 8 to 9.

CLICK HERE to learn more about NINJAGO Days at LEGOLAND.

