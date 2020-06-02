Breaking News
Discover new restaurants: Savor Sarasota brings business back to town

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – An annual event returns to Sarasota County so you can try some of the best local restaurants at a discounted price.

For the 15th year, Savor Sarasota returns with hometown favorite dishes and new creations.

For $16 at lunch and $32 at dinner select dishes will be offered at 30 different restaurants as part of the event.

This year, the annual event will be offering a takeout option to keep people safe after the coronavirus outbreak.

You can even win up to $1000 in restaurant gift cards if you snap a photo and post it with the #SavorSarasota.

Visit Sarasota County Marketing Director Britney Guertin told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross this is a great way to get your favorite dishes or try some new ones for a sweet deal.

Savor Sarasota will run from June 1 to June 14 across Sarasota Co.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Savor Sarasota.

