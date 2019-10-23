‘DIAVOLO’ performance group helps local veterans heal through dance

TAMPA, Fla. – A jaw-dropping performance makes its way to Tampa Bay to do some good.

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts presents the return of DIAVOLO: Architecture in Motion with a new piece created through the company’s Veterans Project.

The daredevil dance spectacle from America’s Got Talent returns for more shocking, breathtaking dance-acrobatics.

For 20 years, DIAVOLO has invented movement dynamite between its dancers and giant sets of skate ramps, wheels, interlocking boxes and abstract sculptures.

The mission of DIAVOLO’s Veterans Project is to utilize the company’s unique style of movement as a tool to help restore veterans’ physical, mental and emotional strengths through workshops and public performances in communities all around the country.

By participating in this project, veterans can reconnect with their bodies, rebuild their sense of camaraderie and restore their self-efficacy.

The performance will be at the Straz Center on Friday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the DIAVOLO Veterans Project.

