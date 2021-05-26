Day Trip Destinations: Edward Medard Conservation Park

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Edward Medard Conservation Park is located in Hillsborough County and is one of the county’s largest regional parks.

A reservoir takes up 700 acres of the 1,200 acre park where families can bring their own boats, go fishing or canoeing.

“We have all these little pockets of nature and preservation land throughout the County to come enjoy and still come and get away from the busyness of life, connect with nature. That’s my favorite part of it,” Environmental Outreach Coordinator Chris Kiddy said.

The park also has several trails including one called Singing Bluffs where you can bird watch and listen to them sing.

There is also a disc golf course, picnic areas, volleyball nets, camping sites and it is pet friendly.

Edward Medard Conservation Park is open everyday from 8 am to 7pm and it is $2 per vehicle to enter.