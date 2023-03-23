BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton couple tied the knot at the Manatee Springs Rehabilitation and Nursing Center so that the bride’s mother could attend.

Mother of the Bride Linda Tuller has been a patient at the facility for a few months now. Her daughter Tina said she has Parkinson’s and dementia.

“My mom is my best friend and we lived together until she moved in here. I couldn’t imagine getting married without my mom, so I couldn’t do it without her,” Bride and Daughter Tina Pearce said.

Tina and her now-husband Justin made the last-minute decision to say their vows at the facility and the wedding was pulled together in about three days.

The Tidewell Foundation Wishes Fund helped with providing flowers, decorations and the wedding cake.

“We were supposed to get married up in her room and that was it and then they did all this, and it was amazing,” Tine Pearce said.

The couple also had the opportunity to have their first dance out on the floor of the lobby, with Tuller and other family members in attendance.