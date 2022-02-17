‘Dancing for a Difference’: Tampa Bay non-profit helps make performing arts accessible to all kids

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – Dancing for a Difference is a non-profit organization that was founded about four years ago to help make dance and the arts available for all kids.

The organization has more than 200 students and just opened up a new studio in Brandon to accommodate more dancers.

Several types of dance styles are taught by experienced instructors and student assistants throughout the week. Some examples include jazz, ballet, lyrical and even tap dance.

“I like doing lyrical because it’s like really fun, it’s nice and flowy. Acro is fun because you get to tumble and be crazy and not get in trouble,” 12-year-old student assistant Jocelyn Ivey said.

The mission is to help make dance an activity that is available for local kids to learn, especially to those in need.

“We just want to give kids the same opportunities that all kids get. Kids with special needs, kids in foster care. All kids, whether they are low income or anything,” Dancing for a Difference Director and Teacher Sara Battaglia said.

The non-profit organization does accept used shoes or group costume donations, as well as cleaning supplies.

The team is currently searching for a guitar instructor to add additional classes for students.

Dancing for a Difference has a fundraising event planned at Keel and Curley on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. that will benefit their mission, anyone is welcome to support.

If you are interested in volunteering, donating or supporting one of their events, you can find additional details on the Dancing for a Difference website.