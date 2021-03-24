Dalí Museum in St. Pete hosts virtual event showcasing student fashion designs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The Salvador Dalí Museum is having a virtual event this week that will showcase the talents of 24 high school students in the Fashion Design at The Dalí program.

“The topic this year was Dali’s art influence in film and many people don’t know that he worked on film but he did for a short amount of time,” high School student Annie Elise said.

The free program teaches students how to create wearable art designs throughout 12 weeks.

“I was really lucky to grow up in a studio that had dance and music and theatre and I was really lucky to be able to explore all of those things there. So just kind of trying everything, I fell in love with theatre and then from there, I fell in love with costuming and it sort of led me here,” high school student Sofia Pickford said.

Students also learn about design fundamentals, construction and runway presentation from experienced artists and designers.

The program is now in its fourth year. Judges will review the designs and announce winners in eight categories. Winners’ designs will be displayed at Neiman Marcus International Plaza.

The free fashion film of the student designs can be watched on Mar. 25 at 7 p.m. You can register to watch the virtual premiere on the museum’s website.