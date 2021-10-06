Creatures of the Night event returns to ZooTampa with new attractions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Creatures of the Night event has returned to ZooTampa at Lowry Park with new attractions and family-friendly fun.

This year, Creatures of the Night features a dream master named NightShadow who is known to bring your nightmarish dreams to life.

Visitors can choose their scare levels at this popular Halloween event that has spooky experiences appropriate for all ages.

“We’ve got the HaHa Haybale Maze, which is for the little guys. We’ve got dancing scarecrows, a dancing spider court. We also have clowns here, ghosts over in Gator Grove, a lot of family-friendly stuff,” Director of Event Productions Alex Crow said.

Some attractions include:

Junkyard of Broken Dreams: For the first time in several years a haunted house has returned to Creature’s of the Night. You can walk through and watch urban legends come to life.

Ghosts of Gator Grove: Back in the mid-1800s, Pirate Captain Joseph sunk his treasure near the town of Gator Grove. The entire town—and everyone in it—disappeared just a few years later. Are you brave enough to wander through the haunted swamp that was left behind?

The Voodoo Bar: ZooTampa's Beer and Wine Garden has been transformed into the Voodoo Bar where adult guests can enjoy cocktails and treats.

Pirate Party Pants: Usually, dead men tell no tales, but these spooky pirates have plenty of stories to share. Join them for a party full of storytelling, magic, and a jolly good time.

You can visit Creatures of the Night every Friday and Saturday until Oct 30. The event will be open on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday during that last week.

Entry to this event is limited. You can find additional details about tickets on ZooTampa’s website.