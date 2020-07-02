Coworking spaces boom in Tampa Bay since coronavirus outbreak

Breaking News
TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Since the coronavirus outbreak, many coworking spaces in Tampa Bay are making it easier for you to work from home without all the distractions.

Coworking spaces are booming in Tampa Bay since the coronavirus outbreak.

As many people were sent home some found it challenging to continue working productively.

The bay house membership was formed from three different co-working spaces around town.

Bay 3 at Armature Works in Tampa Heights, Hyde House in Hyde Park and Station House in St. Petersburg teamed up to make working from home easier.

Bay 3 manager Chuck Glass told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross they provide everything you need to succeed from a snack and coffee bar to a different atmosphere.

He also said all three spaces provide great networking opportunities.

