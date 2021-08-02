Clearwater Public Library giving out free backpacks to students this week

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)- Starting Monday, families can head to one of the Clearwater Public Library locations during business hours to pick up a free backpack for their students .
School supplies and a book will also be given to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. There are 1,500 backpacks available.
There is a limit of one backpack per child, if the child is present. If the child or children are not present, there is a limit of two backpacks per family.
Families can stop by Monday through Friday this week while the library is open.
A library card is not required to receive a backpack from the giveaway. This was funded by the Clearwater Library Foundation.
Library locations:
- Clearwater Beach Library, 69 Bay Esplanade
- Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave.
- Clearwater East Community Library, 2465 Drew St.
- Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Dr.
- North Greenwood Library, 905 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.