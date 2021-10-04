Clearwater Marine Aquarium opens Legends from the Deep exhibit

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA)- The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has opened a new exhibit on the fourth floor called Legends from the Deep.

This exhibit is part of the newly-expanded visitor center, where Whales: Living with Giants, was located.

“When you come here, you’re going to be thrilled and chilled and entertained but you’re also going to learn,” said Kelsy Long, the aquarium’s Director of Media Relations.

The exhibit has plenty of information about prehistoric, mythological and living creatures like the kraken or the Megalodon shark.

“You’re going to see some creatures here that might be from folklore or might be from the actual deep sea,” Long said.

Visitors can learn about how pollution, entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes are negatively impacting these creatures. They can also find out about different ways to protect marine animals in Tampa Bay.

“We always encourage people to be smart boaters when they are out there. Be educated on the laws out there on the water.”

The Legends from the Deep exhibit is open from now until Jan. 31. Information about tickets can be found on the aquarium’s website.