Clearwater Marine Aquarium giving students hands-on experience with internships

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Folks all around Tampa Bay are heading back to school this week, including some college students.

With some programs going online, students may find it tough to get the hands-on experience they need.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross shows us how the Clearwater Marine Aquarium is training the future saviors of our oceans.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has internships available in everything from animal rescue to marine life training to marketing and even human resources.

There is more information about the internship programs on the aquarium’s website.

