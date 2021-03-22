Clearwater Marine Aquarium debuts new whale exhibit, dolphin habitat

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium has opened a 20,000 square-foot exhibit named “Whales: Living with Giants.”

The immersive experience will take place in the newly expanded visitor center that opened in October 2020.

Visitors will have the opportunity to walk through a life-size whale gallery, an interactive kid’s zone, and an underwater virtual reality experience.

“People don’t really realize that we have these giant great whales right off our coast here in Florida. If you come here you’ll be able to, in this VR experience, see what it’s like to be a marine biologist in the water studying whales,” Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute Executive Director James “Buddy” Powell said.

Scientists and biologists of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute have been researching and monitoring the endangered North Atlantic right whale for several years.

A 1.5 million gallon dolphin habitat is also a part of the aquarium’s expansion and is home to five resident dolphins.

The new whale exhibit is open from now through Aug. 31, ticket information can be found on their website.