City of Largo salutes county and neighbors with Fourth of July drive-by parade

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of Largo is celebrating the Fourth of July with a solute to our country and neighbors.

City departments will parade through neighborhoods across Largo to celebrate our independence in a safe way.

There will be floats and a caravan of cars waving to you from the comfort of your own front lawn.

The first of its kind Fourth of July salute is honoring good neighbors and a love for America.

The city hopes this special tribute will unite the Largo community.

City of Largo’s Special Events Coordinator, Kara Piehl, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross the city loves the Fourth of July and this was the best way to celebrate at this time.

You can catch the City of Largo’s Fourth of July drive-by salute starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.