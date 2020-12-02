‘Christmas Town’ twinkles at Busch Gardens with holiday cheer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A whole lot of cheer and sweet treats are at Busch Gardens for the holidays.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross take us to an all-new, socially distant Christmas Town.

The holidays come to life at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Christmas Town with all-new festive flare, heartwarming holiday shows, and merry memorable moments with fan-favorite characters.

This Christmas season, you’ll take on some of Florida’s best thrill rides as they coast over millions of twinkling Christmas lights.

Your little ones will experience new festive culinary and get to meet the North Pole’s biggest star, Santa Claus.

Christmas Town will be lighting up Busch Gardens until Jan. 3.

Please visit, www.buschgardens.com/tampa/events/christmas-town/ to learn more about Christmas Town at Busch Gardens.