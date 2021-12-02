Christmas Town open at Busch Gardens with new treats, attractions

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Busch Gardens has been transformed into a festive wonderland for their holiday event, Christmas Town.

This year, Christmas Town opened earlier than usual with a dazzling new fireworks show, a variety of sweet treats and unique experiences.

While visiting the theme park’s event, you can head down to Christmas Town Village where you will find drinks and dishes on the special holiday menu.

New cocktails like the “Mistletoe Margarita” and the “Apple Brandy Hot Toddy” are served. The signature peppermint and gingerbread flavored hot chocolate is also available.

You can check out more holiday brews and winter treats here.

Make sure you also stop by the Story Time Stage, near Christmas Town Village, where Mrs. Clause will be reading holiday tales to kids from one to 92.

You also cannot forget about the big guy in red. Santa’s North Pole Experience is all-new this year and is open until Dec. 24. During this experience, visitors will get to visit Santa in his workshop as he prepares for a busy holiday season.

“I think the really amazing part about this is that the experience starts from the moment you get to that door, these elves are here to escort you through the entire journey,” Busch Gardens Social Media Manager Taylor Martin said.

Several shows are returning to Busch Gardens’ holiday event. Christmas On Ice, the park’s longest-running holiday show is coming back to the Moroccan Palace Theater with classic songs.

You can find a list of other events, shows and attractions here.

“We’re just really excited to have all of that entertainment back and that we can just really have those amazing memories with family,” Martin said.

Christmas Town is open every day from now until Jan. 2, 2022. You can head to the Busch Gardens website for more details regarding tickets.