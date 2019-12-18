Christmas Lane lights up Plant City with 35 years of family tradition

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A winter wonderland extravaganza is back in Tampa Bay for the holidays.

Christmas Lane brings newer, bigger, more colorful displays, beautiful, uplifting Living Nativities, fun kids’ activities and nightly live entertainment.

You’ll see 100 glittering Christmas trees, some 40 feet tall — a Christmas Castle, two 10-feet-tall toy soldiers, and a 14-feet-tall reindeer.

During the beloved family event, kids can pose for a picture with Santa and send their letters to the North Pole.

When you make a Christmas wish into the wishing pond, you’ll also be giving back to the community.

Christmas Lane will be open on Thursday, Dec. 19 to Christmas Eve when Santa jets off to the North Pole for his fantastic flight around the world.

Christmas Lane is held at the Florida Strawberry Festival grounds at the Charlie Grimes Family Agriculture Center located at 2508 W. Oak Ave. in Plant City.

