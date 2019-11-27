Chimps, birds and reptiles enjoy retirement at Suncoast Primate Sanctuary

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – For the past 50 years, the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary Foundation and its predecessor organizations have has been a safe haven for animals in need of sanctuary.

The non-profit organization is a forever home to over 100 different animals including chimps, gators, birds and more.

Each of these animals was no longer able to be cared for as a personal pet or retired from the laboratory and film industries.

The beloved old folk of the animal community get to spend out the rest of their lives in peace and with dignity at the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary Foundation.

The Sanctuary is run entirely by volunteers and relies on the generosity of the community and local businesses.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Suncoast Primate Sanctuary Foundation.

