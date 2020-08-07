Cheers! BeerFest 2020 kicks off at Tampa Theatre with ‘Groundhop Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Let’s all raise a glass to making it through this new world of 2020.

BeerFest is back to support the Tampa Theatre but with a new twist.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about the all-new virtual version of BeerFest 2020: “Groundhop Day”.

This year was inspired by the movie “Groundhog Day” and, as always, the event will feature locally crafted beers and bites.

But instead of sipping at the Tampa Theatre, you’ll get to take a tasting 12-pack home.

There’s even a scavenger hunt during the day to get you up and moving around town at a safe social distance.

The Tampa Theater hopes this event brings our community together for a bit of fun.

The programming with tastings, education and more starts virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

CLICK HERE to learn more about BeerFest 2020: “Groundhop Day” at the Tampa Theatre.