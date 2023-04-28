TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is home to some of the tastiest hidden gems in the U.S., including a Puerto Rican bakery named La Creación.

As soon as you walk through the door of the bakery, you will smell the freshly baked “quesitos”, guava pastries, and authentic bread.

Business partners Kelvin Cruz and Ramon Ruiz opened La Creación in 2019.

“After Hurricane Maria, we were like ‘Okay, if I’m going to move to the states, this is the time’,” Cruz said.

Cruz also said they were not sure how well the bakery would do in the beginning but now a few years later, he said several Puerto Ricans come in on a regular basis.

“They look very happy. They say ‘This place reminds me of when I was a kid in a different town in Puerto Rico’,” Cruz said.

La Creación also has different sandwich options, empanadas, coffee, and juices.

“Seeing people from different cultures, from all around the world, after they try your product telling you that they like it and can be our clients, it’s amazing. It feels pretty good.”

La Creación Bakery is located at 11258 W Hillsborough Ave in Tampa and is open daily from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.