TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Here’s something that will have you jumping for joy this weekend. The

“World’s Largest Bounce House” is in Tampa.

Big Bounce of America will be located at the Florida State Fairgrounds. It features 16,000 square feet of inflatable fun.

The attraction is certified by the Guinness Book of World Records and will be open Friday through Sunday.

In addition to the big bounce house, visitors can also check out other attractions that feature slides, a ball pit and even an obstacle course that is a quarter of a mile long.

There are different time slots you can book to visit, including a toddler session, junior, bigger kids or an adult-only session.

For ticket pricing and information, visit Big Bounce of America’s website.