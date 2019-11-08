Shop for a cause at Holiday Gift Market

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Holiday cheer is coming a little early this year with the beloved Holiday Gift Market.

At the 16th annual Holiday Gift Market, you can get all of your Christmas shopping done while giving back to the Tampa Bay community.

The Junior League of Tampa’s Holiday Gift Market features over 200 merchants from across the country including some of Tampa Bay’s most well-known companies, like Toffee to Go, Seventh Avenue Apothecary, and more.

This year’s expanded lineup of new merchants also includes The Junior League of Tampa’s fifth Young Entrepreneur Program (YEP) winner, Allyssa Hassett, owner of ElleLace Custom Gifts.

She is a Bay area native, entrepreneur, and nurse. ElleLace Custom Gifts curates customized gift boxes for all occasions, from bridal showers to Quinceaneras.

The Holiday Gift Market is The Junior League of Tampa’s largest fundraising event.

Net proceeds of the event fund the League’s community projects and programs around Tampa Bay and supports the League’s mission of promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, November 7, 7 to 10 pm (special event ticket required)

Friday, November 8, 9 am to 4 pm

Saturday, November 9, 9 am to 6 pm

Sunday, November 10, 9 am to 4 pm

Check out the shopping extravaganza at the Florida State Fair Grounds all weekend long. Tickets are $10 at the door or online. CLICK HERE to order yours.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Junior Leauge of Tampa’s Holiday Gift Market.