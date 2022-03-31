NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA)- The ten-day-long Chasco Fiesta has been in full swing as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in New Port Richey.

Inspired by the founding organizer’s interest in Florida Native American tribes, the annual celebration was has evolved over the years.

Chasco Fiesta began as a fundraiser for the community library. Now, it is a non-profit organization with a mission to bring culture and opportunity for other organizations to raise funds.

Activities include a street parade, carnival, sports tournaments, a car and truck show, as well as a boat parade.

According to event organizers, this year’s Chasco Fiesta has been jam-packed with different types of performances, including Native American singers and dancers.

Live concerts include Christian, Blues, Country, Bluegrass and even Oldies music.

You can also check out numerous food and craft vendors throughout Sims Park.

Chasco Fiesta is held at Sims Park in New Port Richey through Sunday. Admission is $5 and children under 12 are free.

Concert and ticket information can be found on their website and Facebook page.