‘Charley’s Boutique’ in Bradenton using customers as models to promote healthy body image

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A local boutique is making sure every girl feels beautiful, no matter their shape or size.

Charley’s Boutique in Bradenton uses real-life people, mainly their customers, to model the clothing for sale.

The trendy shop sells everything from casual tops and skirts to formal dresses.

Owner Charley Kennedy says she wants girls to know every body is beautiful.

Pop in to check out Charley’s Boutique at 5761 Manatee Ave W. in Bradenton.

