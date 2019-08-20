Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

‘Charley’s Boutique’ in Bradenton using customers as models to promote healthy body image

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A local boutique is making sure every girl feels beautiful, no matter their shape or size.

Charley’s Boutique in Bradenton uses real-life people, mainly their customers, to model the clothing for sale.

The trendy shop sells everything from casual tops and skirts to formal dresses.

Owner Charley Kennedy says she wants girls to know every body is beautiful.

Pop in to check out Charley’s Boutique at 5761 Manatee Ave W. in Bradenton.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Charley’s Boutique.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss