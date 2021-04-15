Charity Festival of the Arts to benefit Gulfside Hospice patients who cannot afford care

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) — A festival in Land O’ Lakes is raising money for Gulfside Hospice patients who may not be able to afford medical care.

The Charity Festival of the Arts will feature live talent competitions, art competitions, vendors, exhibits and kids’ activities.

The event will be held at Land O’Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’Lakes Boulevard, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 17.

Admission is $5 per person for ages 3 and up, and will cover “take and make” projects for visitors.

Face masks are required.

More information is available on the event’s Facebook page.