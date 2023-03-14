TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Every year, March 14 is considered Pi Day across the country. It is a day recognizing the mathematical number 3.14.

While some people celebrate the day by raising awareness about careers in STEM for women, others choose to commemorate it by eating actual pie.

There are several ways to celebrate across Tampa Bay. Below is a list of places you can check out this Pi Day:

J.J. Gandy’s Pies in Palm Harbor

Alessi Bakery in Tampa

The Pie Factory in Largo

MOSI Pi Day Celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out educational activities and food trucks