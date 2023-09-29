TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you are looking for some fall festivities this weekend, check out ‘Harvest Fest’ in Tampa on Sunday.

Located in Tampa’s Encore District, Meacham Urban Farm is celebrating harvesting season with live music, a pig roast, farm tours, a petting zoo, local vendors and educational lectures.

There will also be pumpkins and bales of hay at the farm to take traditional fall pictures.

“There are great things happening here,” Meacham Urban Farm Owner and Operator Joe Dalessio said. “We’re here to have a good time.”

Meacham Urban Farm opened in 2021 as a partnership between Hillsborough County Schools and Tampa Housing Authority.

“It’s a great way to get kids out and involved in agriculture, so they can see where their food comes. To just give them a little bit of exposure to how a tomato is grown or where carrots come from,” Dalessio said.

Since then, the farm has added chickens, honeybees and grows about 30 different types of organic fruits and vegetables.

Tickets are $20 online, $25 at the gate and admission is free for children 12 and under. Bring your own lawn chair and BYOB.

Tickets can be purchased on the Meacham Urban Farm website.