Celebrate Tampa Bay’s unique community with deals, events from 727 to 813

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay is a special place, and this time of year we get to celebrate all that our great town has to offer from 727 to 813.

The Identity Tampa Bay hosted its second annual “727to813” celebration starting on Monday, July 27 and will close out with a bang on Thursday, August 13.

This year’s 18-day event featured a different spin with a completely socially distanced virtual celebration, spotlighting the unique communities and businesses around our community.

The extravaganza highlights everything in the 727 and 813 area codes, from arts and culture to music and entertainment to a foodie’s galore.

There are tons of deals you can snag from some of the areas trendiest businesses including, Spaddy’s Coffee Co., Coppertail Brewing Co., Kuba Cocina, Get Up and Go Kayaking, Red Mesa and many more.

With daily line-ups of virtual events and treats from Sparkman Wharf, Visit Tampa Bay, Hyde Park Village, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams and more – the fun is almost out.

813Day will boast a shopping event at Hyde Park Village and a virtual concert at 8:13 p.m. with DJ Casper and local band Visit Neptune.

CLICK HERE to learn more about 727to813 and the events coming for 813Day.