Celebrate National Mom & Pop Business Owners Day by supporting Tampa Bay businesses

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – March 29 is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day – a day to highlight, honor and support locally-owned businesses.

Small businesses play a vital role in the economy but with the COVID-19 pandemic, several of them had to lay off employees and close their doors.

Les Olsen Jewelers in Palm Harbor was one of those businesses. The store had just opened at a new location on March 1, 2020 when two weeks later they had to close down and lay off their employees due to the pandemic.

“When a dream is shut down, not by us, not by what we have done but because of the pandemic it’s kind of hard to adjust to what’s happening,” owner Bob Shinsky said.

Les Olsen Jewelers worked with Achieva Credit Union to get their Paycheck Protection Program loan and apply for the loan forgiveness program.

“Oh man, a year ago this time it was just uncertainty, it was everyday, you checking the numbers and they keep going up. You don’t know how much longer it’s going to last, quite different story this time this year versus last year,” Bob Shinsky’s son Rob Shinsky said.

With more people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine recently, business owners like Bob Shinsky are hopeful this will help spark business.

If you are a local business owner looking for financial support, Achieva has resources on their website.