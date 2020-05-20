Happy Hump Day! Free drive-thru camel park opens at Hillsborough fairgrounds

DOVER, Fla. (WFLA) – Every day is hump day at Camel Kingdom!

Since the coronavirus outbreak, you can now actually see camels up close and personal without leaving the comfort of your car.

Camel Kingdom is taking over the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds with a FREE all-new drive-through experience to see snow white camels.

These magnificent creatures are very rare with only about 200 here in the U.S.

During the journey, you’ll get to learn fun facts about snow white camels, like they actually don’t spit and they store fat not water in their hump.

Animal Care Specialist, Ryan Henning, told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross Camel Kingdom was created for the community to enjoy and will hopefully help raise money for animal care.

You can see the camels at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds until next Sunday, May 24.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Camel Kingdom put on by America’s Show Camels.

