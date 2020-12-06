Celebrate holiday SEA-son with Clearwater Marine Aquarium festivities

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays are just around the corner, and some of our favorite dolphins are already celebrating.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross takes us to Holidays at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

This year you can celebrate the holiday SEA-son with Clearwater Marine Aquarium with festive events and programs.

Explore everything from breakfast with Santa, to holiday dolphin yoga and you can even watch SCUBA Santa dive underwater.

While visiting CMA for the holidays, don’t forget to bring your letter to Santa. Winter and her friends will make sure it gets delivered to Santa in a splash.

To learn more about Holidays at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium visit, www.cmaquarium.org/holidays-at-cma/.