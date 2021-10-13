Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend at Tampa Taco Fest

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- This Hispanic Heritage Month, 8 On Your Side is featuring several Hispanic-owned businesses in Tampa Bay to celebrate the influence their culture has on the community.

This year, several local vendors will serve up delectable dishes for the Tampa Taco Fest on Saturday. According to festival organizers, this event has helped several businesses keep their doors open in the past especially during the pandemic.

One of the participating vendors at Taco Fest is Jimmy’s Tacos, a Mexican-owned restaurant that has been located in Ybor City for about two years. Owner Jimmy Nuñez said Hispanic Heritage Month is the perfect way for others to embrace this culture.

“Go out there, try different Hispanic small businesses, it doesn’t necessarily have to be food but Taco Fest this weekend is a perfect opportunity to go out there and just see everything,” he said.

Nuñez told 8 On Your Side the restaurant was started by his parents in the 1980s after they migrated to the U.S.

The Nuñez family is from Puebla in Mexico and opened up the first Jimmy’s Tacos in California before moving to their current location in Ybor City.

Jimmy’s Tacos will be serving up birria, carne asada, blackened shrimp, chicken, al pastor, and other dishes at Tampa Taco Fest, along with dozens of other vendors.

You can try Jimmy’s Tacos for yourself at Tampa Taco Fest on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Al Lopez Park. Ticket details can be found on the event website.