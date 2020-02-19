Celebrate all things local at Localtopia festival in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – What could be more suited for “Living Local with Lila” than a festival to celebrate all the great things in St. Pete?

LOCALTOPIA will be back in Williams Park for the seventh year with more vendors than ever before. 

Around 250 of St. Petersburg’s favorite independent businesses and community organizations will come together to put on a full day of fun. 

This year, breweries are booming in town and LOCALTOPIA will highlight many of them.

Starting at noon, a dozen local breweries will start pouring their own special brews, found only at their taprooms. 

Festivalgoers can also enjoy Prosecco, hard-seltzer, and cider by visiting the “Bubble Room” and new “Mimosa Bar”.

LOCALTOPIA is St. Pete’s largest “Community Celebration of All Things Local” put on by the Independent Business Alliance, Keep Saint Petersburg Local (KSPL). 

The event takes place down 3rd Street North, which has been closed between 1st and 2nd Avenues.

LOCALTOPIA kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. 

CLICK HERE to learn more about LOCALTOPIA. 

