Cast a line to help kids battling cancer in fishing tournament this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non profit is helping kids with cancer through a fishing tournament.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us all about the fun family event.

Fishing Funds the Cure Tampa Bay Tournament is a signature event for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

On Friday, Oct. 16, a Tropical Gala at The Tradewinds Islands Resort on St. Pete Beach will have dinner, cocktails, music, a live and silent auction and a nautical-themed fashion show featuring kids battling cancer.

Then, on Saturday Oct. 17, the fishing begins!

Anglers will participate in two full days of guided, inshore fishing for redfish, snook, and trout.

The tournament will finish on Sunday with awards for the top anglers and captains during a cookout-style banquet.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Fishing Funds the Cure Tampa Bay Tournament.