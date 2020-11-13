‘Cars & Couture’ roaring 20s-themed gala drives into St. Pete for good cause

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Vroom, vroom! Exotic cars, fashion and fun drives into Tampa Bay for a good cause.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how this charity event will help those with autism.

The 10th Annual Cars & Couture Collector’s Gala presented by Luxe Fashion Group is coming to St. Petersburg this weekend.

The Gatsby-style gala will feature a silent auction, live jazz band, fashion show, fine cuisine, handcrafted cocktails and a selection of rare luxury and exotic vehicles.

Guests and models will adorn the grounds of a private mansion in glamorous 1920s inspired attire.

The proceeds from the event will benefit Autism Speaks who is dedicated to promoting solutions, across the spectrum and throughout the lifespan, for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

Cars & Couture will kick off on Saturday, Nov. 14 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rutland Farley Mansion.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Cars & Couture.