Carrollwood Players Theatre celebrates 40 years of performances

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Carrollwood Players Theatre is celebrating 40 years of community productions.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross gives us a sneak peek at what’s to come this year.

Carrollwood Players Theatre is a place where everyday people from all walks of life can participate in and learn about the magic of creating live theatre.

It is Tampa’s longest continuously operating community theatre company, becoming a staple for our area.

Each year, the theater presents a full season of Mainstage and Black Box productions, created by and for the community.

Auditions are open to anyone with or without experience, and there are many additional opportunities to get involved behind the scenes.

There is also no cost to participate.

More information about Carrollwood Players Theatre is available on its website.

