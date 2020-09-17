LIVE NOW /
Camp Idlewild shows kids with autism favorite camp activities

LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A new kind of camp is coming to Land O’ Lakes for kids with special needs.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us what we can expect from Camp Idlewild.

Camp Idlewild of Florida is a place where campers are accepted and valued for who they are and for their unique differences.

The new organization has all the favorite camp activities like nature studies, swimming, arts & crafts, sports and games, treasure hunting adventures, hiking, dancing, music, drum circles, drama, horseback riding, pet therapy, yoga, canoeing, paddle boating, boat rides, archery, storytelling, star gazing, campfires and more.

Camp Idlewild hopes to foster independence, meet individual needs and promote personal growth in a fun and supportive environment.

