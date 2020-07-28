Camp Doublemint creates pop-up affordable daycare at Westshore Plaza

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One local business saw a need to support the tiniest tots in Tampa Bay during the coronavirus outbreak.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us about a new pop-up affordable daycare.

Camp Doublemint created a pop-up daycare at the Westshore Plaza when the pandemic hit.



The day camp keeps kids busy in shifts from morning to afternoon so you can get back to work.



Camp Doublemint hopes to mold young minds for a bright future.

The pop-up daycare is open from 9-noon and again in the afternoon with more programs being added.

