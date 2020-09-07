Calling all actors! Jalbert Brothers Studio to hold open casting call in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two local brothers with a dream to make Tampa Bay a film making destination are holding an open casting call.

If you’ve always wanted to be an actor, now’s your chance.

You can become a part of “Jallywood” as Jalbert Brothers Studio is holding open casting call in St. Petersburg.

The casting call is for two future films and you could land a major role.

To attend the casting call on Thursday, September 10 at 10 a.m., email Jallywoodcasting@gmail.com for info.

