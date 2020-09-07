Calling all actors! Jalbert Brothers Studio to hold open casting call in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two local brothers with a dream to make Tampa Bay a film making destination are holding an open casting call.
If you've always wanted to be an actor, now's your chance.
If you’ve always wanted to be an actor, now’s your chance.
You can become a part of “Jallywood” as Jalbert Brothers Studio is holding open casting call in St. Petersburg.
The casting call is for two future films and you could land a major role.
To attend the casting call on Thursday, September 10 at 10 a.m., email Jallywoodcasting@gmail.com for info.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Jalbert Brothers Studio.