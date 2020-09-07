Calling all actors! Jalbert Brothers Studio to hold open casting call in St. Pete

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two local brothers with a dream to make Tampa Bay a film making destination are holding an open casting call.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross tells us how you can become the star of the show.

If you’ve always wanted to be an actor, now’s your chance.

You can become a part of “Jallywood” as Jalbert Brothers Studio is holding open casting call in St. Petersburg.

The casting call is for two future films and you could land a major role.

To attend the casting call on Thursday, September 10 at 10 a.m., email Jallywoodcasting@gmail.com for info.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Jalbert Brothers Studio.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss