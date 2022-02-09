Sneak peek: Iron Gwazi ready for grand opening at Busch Gardens

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It has been a long time coming, but Busch Gardens’ new Iron Gwazi is now prepared for its grand opening in March.

“It’s unbelievable, there’s nothing like it in the world,” Busch Gardens Rides and Engineering Corporate Vice President Jonathan Smith said.

8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas was the first reporter to experience the hybrid rollercoaster at the theme park Wednesday.

The construction of Iron Gwazi was originally supposed to open in 2020 but was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This attraction is considered to be the fastest and steepest hybrid rollercoaster in the world, and the tallest in North America. It reaches speeds of up to 76 miles per hour and plunges riders from the 206-foot peak down a 91-degree drop.

Although the ride uses classic elements from the original Gwazi rollercoaster that was made out of wood, theme park officials said the experience is all new.

“It has a steel track, it’s extremely smooth,” Smith said. “There’s elements and maneuvers that we can do with this track that you can’t do with a wooden roller coaster.”

Smith also said Iron Gwazi was inspired by the crocodile, a fierce predator that has been around for many generations.

“So we want to pack cool, unique, exciting elements but we want them to feel like that predator on the prowl,” he said.

Busch Gardens Zoological Supervisor Kayla Wendzel said every time the theme park opens up a new attraction, a conservation effort is chosen. The Wilderness Foundation Africa was chosen for Iron Gwazi.

There are opportunities for Busch Gardens Pass Members to experience Iron Gwazi for the first time on Sunday, Feb. 13. The grand opening is scheduled for Mar. 11.