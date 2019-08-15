Busch Gardens Bier Fest pays tribute to hometown brews

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Round two of Bier Fest pours out at Busch Gardens starting this weekend.

Bier Fest is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and the park is serving #ThrillsOnTap during this end-of-summer celebration.

From bold hops to coaster drops, the party is brewing every weekend from Aug. 17 through Sept. 8, including Labor Day.

Bring your friends and sample dozens of beers, from Florida’s finest craft brews to interesting international flavors.

Create the perfect pairing with delicious pub food favorites and enjoy live music from local acts.

Bier Fest highlights more than 20 Florida-based breweries and over a dozen Tampa Bay favorites.

All-new culinary creations include tacos, melts, sliders and other hand-held bites.

Bier Fest is included with park admission. Busch Gardens is located at 10165 McKinley Drive in Tampa.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Busch Gardens Bier Fest.