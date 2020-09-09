Busch Gardens Bier Fest is back with new brews and bites

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Brews and bites are returning to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay for Bier Fest.

8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross spotlights the “hoppy” event coming this weekend.

The 3rd annual Bier Fest will be the longest pour yet.

Local, national and international beers will be featured and you can taste sweet and savory treats infused with beer for an extra bite.

You can explore fan-favorite brews all around the open-air festival area each weekend from Sept. 12 to Nov. 15.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.